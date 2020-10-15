Osmani: Failure to hold the first intergovernmental conference will mean failure of the Berlin Process

SKOPJE – If due to the remarks from Bulgaria the first intergovernmental conference of North Macedonia with the EU is not held by the end of the year, it will be considered as a failure of the Berlin Process, because the idea behind launching this initiative is to encourage regional cooperation and accelerate European integration of the Western Balkans, said Bujar Osmani, Foreign Affairs Minister of North Macedonia, Meta.mk reports. In that case, the burden will be on everyone – on us, on Bulgaria, and on the German presidency, said Osmani at a press conference where he spoke about the upcoming Berlin Process Summit in Sofia on November 10.