Zaev: There is no “plan B” on the road to EU membership

SKOPJE – “There is no ‘plan B’ on the road to EU membership, we must succeed”, said Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev, Meta.mk reports.

Regarding the misunderstandings with Bulgaria and the possibility of blockades, Zaev believes that there are solutions to the issues that are challenging.

He stated that he believes that the Macedonian-Bulgarian Joint Commission on Historical Issue will be able to find a solution.

“We are historically connected as a region and that connection from the past should make us friends, not divide us. A period of publishing positive information is coming”, Zaev pointed out.

He stressed that there is enough time to consider other open political issues, in order to continue the country’s European integration process with the holding of the first Intergovernmental Conference with the EU in December.