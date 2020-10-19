Stano: Lajčák misinterpreted; constitutional changes also apply to Serbia

BRUSSELS – The statement of the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák on constitutional changes was misinterpreted, EU Spokesperson Peter Stano said, Radio Free Europe (RSE) reported.

He pointed out that it is necessary to make a difference between what is reported as “perception or misinformation”, with the reality that Lajčak explained.

“What has been said is clear – Lajčak explained what happens if you negotiate international agreements”, Lajčák said, adding that once an international agreement is reached, the government must consider the necessary legal adjustments, including at the constitutional level.

“This is true for both Kosovo and Serbia,” he said.

Stano added that the European Union has not changed its position when it comes to the Community.

Lajčák in Belgrade last week said that during a serious negotiation process, it is logical to change the Constitution.

He added that Kosovo will fulfill all obligation from Brussels, including the formation of the Association of Serbian Municipalities. This statement on constitutional changes has provoked reactions in Kosovo where they oppose the Community having any executive powers.