EC welcomes the decision of Albania and Greece on maritime border issue

BRUSSELS – The European Commission has welcomed the decision of Albania and Greece to address the issue of the maritime border to the International Court of Justice in The Hauge, said the European Commission’s Spokesperson Ana Pisonero.
“The EU welcomes the announcement by the governments of Albania and Greece on how to proceed with their maritime dispute. Issues related to delimitation of borders are indeed best addressed through dialogue, in accordance with international law and in pursuit of the principle of good neighbourly relations”, wrote Pisonero on her Twitter account.
The news was announced during a press conference between Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, during his visit to Tirana.
“Resolving this diverging point will be beneficial for both countries. The bases for the solution will be the UN agreement which we have both signed. I am glad to reiterate what the Prime Minister just said, that we agreed to take the matter to The Hague”, said the Greek Minister.