Hoti: The final agreement with Serbia should be ratified without violating the unitary character of Kosovo

PRISTINA – The Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti, stated today that the final agreement on normalization of relations with Serbia should be ratified without violating the unitary character of Kosovo, FoNet reports.

According to Kosovo Online, Hoti reiterated that the Association of Serb Municipalities (ASM) with executive powers will not be formed, adding that he does not expect this issue to block the dialogue process.

“The Constitution was violated in 2013, when the agreement on the establishment of the ASM was ratified. That issue is no longer open, but it remains an obligation and if an agreement is reached, it should be ratified without compromising the unitary character of Kosovo and without the executive competencies of the ASM,” Hoti said.

He added that he was “accountable only to the Constitution and the Assembly”.

“We are participating in a dialogue process with clear principles. The agreement is that the ASM is a closed issue, and if the dialogue is blocked, it will not be because of us, because I think we have shown enough commitment to the negotiation process,” Hoti said.