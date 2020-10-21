Vučić: SNS, SPS and SPAS will form the new government in Serbia, early parliamentary elections in April 2022

BELGRADE – Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced that his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) would form new government with the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS) and the SPAS coalition, FoNet reported.

Speaking at a news conference after a meeting of the SNS Presidency, Vučić told that most of Prime Minister-Designate Ana Brnabić new cabinet had been decided but that there were dilemmas about two or three ministers.

Vučić said that the names of all the news ministers would be disclosed after another meeting of his party’s presidency on Sunday.

The only name that Vučić mentioned was that of outgoing Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dačić, who would take over as parliament speaker.

President announced that parliamentary elections would be held in April 2022 at the latest.

In the meantime, Siniša Mali, the outgoing Finance Minister said he was offered to head the same ministry in the next government as well, adding that is a great honour.

Aleksandar Šapić said that his “Spas” would lead a ministry, but he did not specify which one but added he would no head it.

In the first reactions to an early vote in 18 months, Serbia’s opposition agreed on Wednesday their boycott of the 21 June elections succeeded, N1 reported.

They added the current election conditions, which were their reason to abstain from taking part in the last vote, could only lead to another boycott in 2022.