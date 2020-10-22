EU concerned over abolishment of anti-corruption task force

BRUSSELS – Kosovo government’s decision to abolish a special anti-corruption task force which operated within the Kosovo Police raises serious concerns over Kosovo’s commitment to combat corruption, said the European Commission’s Spokesperson Ana Pisonero.

“This office plays a key role in the fight against corruption, as highlighted in the Progress Report and the report on the monitoring of justice by the EU rule of law mission (EULEX). The government must explain its position as soon as possible,” she wrote on Twitter.

Disbanding the Task-Force was criticised by civil society and EULEX. Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said that the task force investigating high-level corruption operating within the Kosovo Police was disbanded because it was unconstitutional.