Hoti: If there is no agreement, we will restore full reciprocity towards Serbia

PRISTINA – The Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti warns Serbia that in case a final agreement is not reached then full reciprocity will be restored, Radio Tirana International reports. In today’s interpellation in the Assembly, Hoti said that he is convinced that the dialogue with Serbia will be concluded within few months. “There is no illusion on this issue. The dialogue will be concluded with mutual recognition or it will be concluded together with international partners that there will be no agreement”, said Hoti and added that in that case there will be full reciprocity towards Serbia.