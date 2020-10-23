Zaev and Dimitrov held an online meeting with Lajčák

BRUSSELS – Holding the intergovernmental conference without delay is not only important for North Macedonia and the Western Balkans as a whole, but also for the EU, said EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues Miroslav Lajčák during a meeting with the Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev, Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov, in the presence of EU Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi.

“Had a friendly and substantive conversation with the Prime Minister Zaev today. Holding the intergovernmental conference without delay is not only important for North Macedonia and the Western Balkans as a whole, but also for the EU”, wrote Lajčák on his Twitter account.

Várhelyi said that they are looking forward to North Macedonia advancing on EU path.

“Good discussion on ongoing reforms and implementation of Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans as well as work to finalise Negotiating Frameworks. Looking forward to North Macedonia advancing on EU path”, wrote Várhelyi.

Zaev thanked for the encouragement, especially when it comes to the realization of the country’s key strategic goals.

“We continue to work actively on the European agenda, on fostering good neighborly relations, on the economic development of the country, we are committed to the protection of public health. Our sincere policies about dialogue show the European values ​​we stand for and we believe that they will enable further development of the country,” said Zaev.