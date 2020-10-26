Rama, Zaev and Vučić will invite Kosovo to join “mini-Schengen” on October 30

SKOPJE – Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev announced that he would meet with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić on October 30, adding that on that occasion they would invite Kosovo to join the regional “mini-Schengen” initiative, Albanian Daily News reported.

According to Zaev, the improvement of wider regional cooperation will be the reason for him to meet with the two leaders next Friday.

“In my country, it is said that we do not choose our neighbors, but they are the first to come to the rescue. Therefore, we expect Kosovo to join the regional initiative, so that its inclusive character is a priority for the region, regardless of open political issues”, Zaev told.

Zaev added that the implementation of the four freedoms – movement of people, goods, services, and capital – through the initiative is in the interest of all the region, and it will enable its faster integration into the European Union.

“We expect Kosovo to join a regional cooperation initiative led by North Macedonia, Albania and Serbia. Next Friday, I will have a meeting with President Vučić and Prime Minister Rama, in which one of the topics will be to send a joint invitation to Kosovo”, Zaev concluded.