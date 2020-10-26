Várhelyi urges Albanian parliament to wait for the opinion of the Venice Commission regarding the Constitutional Changes

BRUSSELS – European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighbourhood Policy Olivér Várhelyi said today that the Albanian parliament should wait for the opinion of the Venice Commission regarding the Constitutional Changes of July 30, Albanian Daily News reported. This suggestion came as President of Albania Ilir Meta returned to the assembly the unilateral amendments to the Electoral Code, approved on October 5 and addressed the Venice Commission for a specialized opinion on this process. “I trust Venice Commission will provide swift advice to Albanian stakeholders on the implementation of the Constitutional Changes of 30 July. Parliament should consider waiting with a revote to take this advice into account. Looking forward to free and fair elections in April 2021”, wrote Várhelyi on his Twitter account.