Next round of the expert-level dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina on 29 October

BRUSSELS – The next meeting at the expert level of the EU facilitated Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue will take place this Thursday, 29 October in Brussels, lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano confirmed for European Western Balkans.

He added that the chief negotiators will meet now to discuss the settlement of financial claims and property issues.

“It is the meeting that was originally planned to take place at the end of September, but had to be postponed due to the preventive quarantine measures related to the coronavirus pandemic”, Stano pointed out.