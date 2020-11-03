Hoti urges Bosnia to abolish visas and open liaison office

SARAJEVO – Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti talked with Bosnia’s Presidency Chairman Šefik Džaferović urging the country to abolish visa requirements for Kosovo citizens and to open a liaison office between the two countries, N1 reported.

Hoti thanked Džaferović for the recent initiative for the recognition of the Republic of Kosovo by Bosnia and Herzegovina and asked for continued efforts to abolish the visa regime for Kosovo citizens as soon as possible, in order to achieve free movements of people, goods, and capital between the two countries.

He expressed his Government’s readiness to open liaison offices between the two countries, as well as to deepen cooperation in the field of education and culture.

During the conversation, together with Prime Minister Hoti, there were also Bosniak political representatives in Kosovo present, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Cerim Bajrami, and Member of the Assembly of Kosovo Rasim Demiri.