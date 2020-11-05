Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaçi resigns over war crimes indictment

PRISTINA – The President of Kosovo, Hashim Thaçi has resigned following the confirmation of the war crimes indictment issued by the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office in The Hague, N1 reports.

Thaçi confirmed he would go to The Hague voluntarily.

The Kosovo Specialist Prosecutor’s Office in The Hague also confirmed the war crimes indictment against Kadri Veseli, former Kosovo’s Parliament Speaker and the head of the Intelligence Service as well as one of the founders and leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA). Veseli said that he would also go to The Hague voluntarily.

As the Office of the Specialised Prosecutor said in April, Thaçi, Veseli “and others” are charged with several crimes against humanity and war crimes, including the killings, forcible displacement, persecution and torture, FoNet reports.

The indictment, unusually published before the confirmation, said they were responsible for almost 100 murders.

According to the charges, the victims were hundreds of people whose identities were known, including Serbs, Roma and other nationalities, as well as political opponents among Kosovo Albanians.

The prosecution also accused Veseli and Thaci of obstructing the Specialised Court’s work, which justified the unusual practice of notifying the filing of a war crimes indictment before it was confirmed.

The President of the Assembly of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani will assume the post of the President of Kosovo.