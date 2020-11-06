EC: The EU expects political and economic reforms from the new Montenegrin government

BRUSSELS – It is very important for the EU that the Government in Montenegro uses the coming months to accelerate political processes and reforms, said the European Commission’s Spokesperson Ana Pisonero, FoNet reports.

“Montenegro is at an advanced stage in the EU accession process and it would be very important for us to see the new government use the coming months to accelerate political and economic reforms. The next big achievement for us would be for the government to meet the interim criteria for Chapters 23 and 24, which will help the country move forward in the negotiation process,” Pisonero said.

She pointed out that that issue was clearly highlighted in a recent progress report on Montenegro.