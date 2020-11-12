Borrell: EU will financially support the Western Balkan countries

BRUSSELS – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that Brussels will not let the Balkans slide into the abyss of recession due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will provide enough funds not only to stop the crash but also to increase the economy, Radio Tirana International reported.

In his speech at the virtual summit in Sofia, Borrell said the EU and the Balkans face common challenges and will work for joint solutions, as happened during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the European Union has supported the Western Balkans as its closest partner. Now we are also focusing on recovery, committing to long-term and sustainable support to the region through the European Union Economic and Investment Plan recently approved by the European Commission”, said Borrell.

According to Borell, the EU seeks to conceive a common market for the Western Balkans, to unlock the economic potential of the region and to make the region economically viable to join the European Union.