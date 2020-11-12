Stano: Belgrade-Pristina dialogue has no alternative

BRUSSELS – The European Union warned Kosovo politicians that the dialogue with Belgrade on the normalisation of relations has no alternative if they want to achieve Kosovo’s people wish for the European future, while the EU Spokesperson Peter Stano said on Wednesday that the calls by some Pristina leaders to end the dialogue were an attempt to use the topic for a short-term goal.

“Kosovo society is mature enough to understand that dialogue cannot be used for short-term political goals,” Stano told Radio Free Europe (RFE).

Following the indictment of the Specialist Prosecutors’ Office (SPO) in The Hague, against the former president of Kosovo, Hashim Thaçi and his wartime associates, local politicians have repeatedly called for an end to the dialogue with Serbia.

That position is also supported by Kosovo’s acting president Vjosa Osmani, who took over last week after Thaçi resigned pending trial.

Stano said that both Borrell and the EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Miroslav Lajčák were determined to continue to help the dialogue reaching a comprehensive agreement, regardless of the political situation in Kosovo.

He added the European institutions appreciated the commitment of Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avudullah Hoti to the dialogue.

“The EU appreciates Prime Minister Hoti’s clear vision of this and his willingness to make difficult choices by showing consistency, maturity and moderation, especially in these challenging times,” Stano said.

He added that Kosovo’s European perspective was real, but the fulfillment of obligations depended on its people and leadership.