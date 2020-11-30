Head of EU Office in Kosovo praises mayoral elections in Podujevo and North Mitrovica

PRISTINA – Head of the EU Office in Kosovo Tomáš Szunyog praised the holding of elections in North Mitrovica and Podujevo, as well as the work of the Centar Election Commission (CEC) of Kosovo, considering that the election process took place during the pandemic, FoNet reports. “I appreciate the voters who participated in the elections in Podujevo and North Mitrovica, although there were restrictions due to COVID-19. Active citizen participation is important for a credible electoral process and democracy,” Szunyog wrote on Twitter. The Self-Determination Movement (Vetëvendosje) candidate Shpejtim Bulliqi has won the mayoral elections in Podujevo with 51.64 percent of the vote, ending a 20-year era of the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) administering this municipality. In the Serb majority municipality of North Mitrovica, Serb List (Srpska Lista) candidate Milan Radojević won with around 90 percent of votes.