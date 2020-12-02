Borell: Solution for normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo is within the EU

BRUSSELS – The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borell, said that a solution to the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo should be sought within the European framework, Radio Free Europe reported.

“We are glad that the United States is ready to help, but the EU is the one that leads and is responsible for this process. Only the EU can make an important offer for the people there, and that is the European perspective. This problem must be solved within the European perspective”, Borell told during the conference on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Borell emphasized that he was proud of the fact that at the beginning of his mandate, negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina were resumed under the auspices of the EU.

He assessed that there are still divisions in the region of the Western Balkans, “deep wounds and emotional scars of the past”, but that the countries of the region cannot be denied their European perspective.

Borell’s predecessors, Federica Mogherini and Javier Solana, also took part in the conference.

The first head of European diplomacy, Javier Solana, said that the issue of normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo should be resolved through the continuation of negotiation, but also through enabling Serbia’s rapid accession into the EU.

“Kosovo has many problems today, but we must bring in Serbia quickly. We must therefore act quickly with Serbia and offer it the possibility of joining the EU, that is the basic thing,” Solana told.