Lajčák: Situation in Bosnia and normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina among EU’s top priorities

BRUSSELS – The normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina and the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina are the two most important challenges in the Western Balkans, said EU Special Representative for the Western Balkans and dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčák, FoNet reported.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Agreement which ended war in Bosnia, Lajčak emphasizes that it is necessary to face the past in a comprehensive manner.

Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi told that the Western Balkans region is crucial for Europe’s stability, security and freedom, and the EU’s task is to help overcome the legacy and hardships of the war in Bosnia.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina applied for EU membership in 2016 and the time has come to move from the Dayton to Brussels”, he said.

According to Várhelyi, it is necessary for Sarajevo to fulfil 14 criteria that were established last year, saying that it is ready to work with BiH in order for the country to become a candidate next year.

The EU Special Representative for the Western Balkans and the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčák, pointed out that the Dayton Peace Agreement put an end to the bloodiest war in Europe after the Second World War.

“It is time to look ahead. The challenges we face will not be solved on their own, but require efforts of the international community and local politicians”, Lajčák concluded.