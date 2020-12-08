Zorka Kordić appointed Montenegro’s new Chief Negotiator with the EU

PODGORICA – Zorka Kordić has been appointed Montenegro’s new Chief Negotiator with the European Union, Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapić announced after the first government session at a meeting with the Head of the EU Delegation to Montenegro Oana Cristina Popa.

Zorka Kordić was the Assistant Secretary-General of the Government of Montenegro, Head of the Coordination, Compliance Monitoring and Monitoring Implementation of Public Policy Strategies. She was also a negotiator in the accession negotiations with the EU for research and innovation. She was appointed Director-General for Strategy Coordination in the Ministry of European Affairs in April 2017, after the diplomatic service in the Mission of Montenegro to the European Union in Brussels.

Kordić has been working on the improvement of the quality of strategic documents of the Government and the policy planning system since 2017. As part of the negotiating structure for Montenegro’s accession negotiations with the EU, as a negotiator for science and innovation, she is a representative of Montenegro in the ERAC – European Research Area and Innovation Committee.

After the formation of the structure for negotiations between Montenegro and the EU, she continues her work in the Office of the Chief Negotiator within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration and in parallel as Secretary of Working Groups for Chapters 9 (Financial Services) and 17 (Economic and monetary policy).