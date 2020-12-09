The EU without the expected conclusions on enlargement to the Western Balkans

BRUSSELS – The Foreign ministers of the European Union failed to agree on the start of membership negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, and they did not adopt the expected conclusions on enlargement to the countries of the Western Balkans, N1 reports. European ministers today only touched lightly on the draft conclusions on the Western Balkans, and the issue of opening negotiations with Albania was also left aside, bearing in mind that several EU members have major objections to the rule of law in Albania.