EPC and BiEPAG event “Public opinion on European integration in the Balkans: Still a story of passive consensus?”

BRUSSELS – Are the people from the Balkans still supportive of European integration, are they content with the progress made by their countries in the process of joining the Union, what are the reasons mentioned for popular (dis)/satisfaction, and how do they perceive the role of the EU in their domestic economic and political reforms, will be some of the topics of the online policy dialogue that will be held on Friday, 11 December.

The event will be an occasion to present the findings of the public opinion survey that was conducted on a nationally representative sample of citizens who were interviewed to find out their views on issues that range from European integration and elections to civic initiatives and conspiracy theories.

The speakers of the event will be Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, Member of the European Parliament, Dritan Abazović, Member of the Parliament of Montenegro, Barbara Jesus-Gimeno, Deputy Head of the Montenegro Unit, DG NEAR, European Commission, Nikolaos Tzifakis, Chair of the Department of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Peloponnese and a BiEPAG Member, Marko Kmezić, Lecturer and Senior Researcher at the University of Graz and a BiEPAG Member, Matteo Bonomi, Research Fellow at the Istituto Affari Internazionali and a BiEPAG Member and Corina Stratulat, Senior Policy Analyst at the European Policy Centre as the moderator.

The event “Public opinion on European integration in the Balkans: Still a story of passive consensus?” is organized by the European Policy Centre in cooperation with the Balkans in Europe Policy Advisory Group (BiEPAG).