Branimir Filipović is officially new ambassador of Serbia to NATO

BRUSSELS – Branimir Filipović, the newly appointed ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to NATO, handed over his credentials to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday.

“During the courteous meeting, they discussed the current state of relations between the Republic of Serbia and NATO and the prospects for further development of partnership cooperation”, reads the official website of the Mission of the Republic of Serbia to NATO.

Interview of Ambassador Branimir Filipović for the European Western Balkans.

He was born in 1962 in Belgrade, where he finished primary and secondary school. He graduated in 1986 from the Faculty of Law in Belgrade with a degree in international law, and in 2010 he received his master’s degree in “Devolution in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland”. In addition, he is the author of several scientific and professional papers.

Ambassador Filipovic began his career in 1988 in various parliamentary and executive bodies of the SFRY and the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. He began his first diplomatic engagement in 2001 as the Political Counsellor at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (later Serbia and Montenegro) in the United Kingdom. In 2007, he became Deputy Director of the Directorate for Europe in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and in the period from 2008 to 2009, Minister Adviser for Political and Economic Affairs and Charge d’Affaires a.i. Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in Canada, and from 2009 to 2013 he was a Minister Counselor and Deputy Ambassador at the Embassy of Serbia in the United Kingdom.

From 2013 to 2015, he was the head of the CSDP and Security Challenges Department in the Sector for Security Policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, and from 2015 to 2020 he was Acting Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Security Policy

The Mission of the Republic of Serbia to NATO was officially opened in December 2009, and Branimir Filipović succeeded Miomir Udovički as the Head of the Mission in September 2020.