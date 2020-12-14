Kordić and Popa: The Montenegrin government continues its pro-European course

PODGORICA – The new government will continue the pro-European course guided, above all, by the best interests of all citizens and the aspiration for Montenegro to become the first next member of the European Union, said the Chief Negotiator with the EU Zorka Kordić, after the meeting with the head of the EU Delegation to Montenegro Oana Cristina Popa.

On Friday, Kordić and Popa discussed the importance of affirming the EU enlargement policy, bringing the European Union closer to the citizens, as well as the upcoming obligations and challenges along the way.

“For Montenegrin society, the European agenda remains one of the key integrative factors and thus the responsibility of this Government is even greater, because it leads this process and strives to preserve the trust of citizens in the European perspective of the country and reach European standards and values. We want to bring the EU closer to our citizens because their future is in it,” said Kordić.

She emphasized that Montenegro is determined to continue to intensively fulfill its obligations on the road to the EU, especially in Chapters 23 (Judiciary and fundamental rights) and 24 (Justice, freedom and security) awaiting the final criteria for these negotiating areas.

Popa congratulated the Chief Negotiator on her appointment and wished success in the work of her team, expressing readiness for cooperation, especially in terms of affirming European values.

“It is crucial to maintain the dynamics of the process in the period ahead of us and to remain focused on the implementation of essential reforms. Quality before speed is the motto that will mark the continuation of this process, because it is important that the citizens of Montenegro feel the benefits that this process brings even before the formal accession of Montenegro to the EU,” she said.

Popa agrees with the Chief Negotiator that the priority in the work should be work on temporary benchmarks and obtaining final ones in Chapters 23 and 24, but also in other negotiating areas, especially the Green Agenda and the circular economy. She emphasized the importance of supporting citizens in the accession process and continuing to inform the public about all segments of the process.

Kordić and Popa agree that in the part of European integration, the communication process towards citizens is a very important segment, and in that regard, more intensive cooperation has been agreed upon in terms of affirmation of the European value system, projects and the overall enlargement process, and all for the purpose of acquainting citizens with the social and economic benefits.