Radulović: Montenegro wants to join the EU, sanctions against Russia remain

PODGORICA – The new Montenegrin government will not lift sanctions against Russia, because it wants to join the EU, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Đorđe Radulović, in an interview for Vijesti. Radulović added that formal and technical sanctions against Russia could be lifted immediately, but that this will not happen due to cooperation with Brussels. “If we want to join the EU, we must respect its rules. EU membership is the main priority of the new government because Montenegrin society shares European values ​​and almost 70% of citizens have no doubt in which direction this country should go”, Radulović concluded.