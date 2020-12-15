EU Ambassador to Albania commemorates 10 years of visa liberalization

TIRANA – EU ambassador in Albania Luigi Soreca tweeted today in remembrance of the 10 year anniversary of visa liberalization for Albania. „Honored to have contributed to visa liberalisation for Albanian citizens 10 years ago. The emotions of young and old Albanians entering the EU for the first time without a visa will always stay with me. Once pandemic is overcome, all citizens will fully benefit again from free travel“, Soreca said. On December 15 2010, the European Parliament’s decision to waive visa requirements for Albanians went into force. Ever since Albanian citizens have been able to travel freely in the Schengen area.