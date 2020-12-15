Kosovo leaves Serbia’s energy bloc to join Albania’s

PRISTINA/TIRANA – The Prime Ministers of Albania and Kosovo, Edi Rama and Avdullah Hoti, said on Monday that Kosovo had become energy-independent, adding that the two power grids were operating as one, causing confusion among the Serb population in northern Kosovo, KoSSev reported.

Prime Minister of Albania visited a power distribution system center in Albania where he said that Kosovo had begun independent power operations as part of the regulatory block with Albania.

He was there to inaugurate a 400 kW power line which connects the two grids. Rama said that Kosovo’s energy independence is part of the so-called mini Schengen project.

He also blamed the Serbian authorities for holding up the power grid project.

Hoti responded with a Facebook post saying that his government supports the energy sector because energy stability is a condition for sustainable economic development and attracting investments. He added that the Kosovo power system (KOSTT) is now operating independently.

According to Serbian officials the agreement means that the Serbian power company EPS can no longer send power to a power station in the Zvecan municipality without consulting the Kosovo power company under the regulations of the European power network ENTSO-E.

The December 1 meeting of the Regional Group for Continental Europe agreed that the agreement to link the two power grids would start on December 14.

The KoSSev reported that employees of the EMS (Serbian Electricity Network) in Kosovo were informed that there would be no exchange of electricity between the KOSTT and the Serbian power company EPS as of December 13.

The Serb-majority municipalities in northern Kosovo get their power from the EPS. The Serb population viewed this as support from the Serbian authorities and opposition to the authorities in Pristina.

KoSSev said that the Serbian government’s Office for Kosovo reacted saying that there would be no disruption in power supplies but did not comment the implementation of the energy agreement between Pristina and Tirana.

Serbia accepted a number of obligations in the energy field under the 2013 Brussels agreement, including having the Kosovo power company operate freely everywhere in Kosovo and the EPS would support its bid to become a part of the European network.