Krivokapić: Montenegro’s membership can inspire the European dream

BRUSSELS – In Montenegro, we are united in our aspiration to become the 28th member of the European family, wrote Prime Minister of Montenegro Zdravko Krivokapić, in an op-ed for the EUobserver ahead of a visit to EU. “Our new, democratic government is ready to carry out the tasks ahead of us and to embark on the final path towards EU membership,” Krivokapić wrote, adding that this was the fulfilment of the wishes of generations of Montenegrins. President of the European Council Charles Michel said, after meeting with Montenegrin Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapić, that Montenegro has full support for the implementing necessary reforms. “Close ties with the Western Balkans are crucial for the EU and Montenegro is an essential partner. You have our full support for the reforms your country is implementing,” he wrote on Twitter.