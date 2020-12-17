PM Krivokapić in Brussels: We are committed to the rule of law

BRUSSELS – Montenegro will be the EU’s best ally, Montenegrin Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapić said during an official visit to Brussels, RTCG reported.

“This is the first visit that is taking place during the second week of the work of the new democratic government, tangible proof of the greatest support. Because at the moment, while Brussels – like the rest of the world – is battling the COVID-19 pandemic with a lack of resources, it is an honor and a pleasure to visit,” said Prime Minister Krivokapić.

He said he is pleased with the EU’s support, noting that Montenegro will be its best partner.

Krivokapić told an RTCG reporter in Brussels that he and Montenegrin citizens were honoured to be able to visit Brussels.

According to the Prime Minister, The President of the European Council Charles Michel wanted to be informed firsthand and secure his support for the activities that the new government is aspiring to – a better standard of living for the citizens.

“We are committed to raising the quality of life of our citizens and the investments we will certainly attract, and another thing we have neglected – the rule of law,” the Montenegrin prime minister noted.

The President of the European Council announced on Twitter that close ties with the countries of the Western Balkans are essential for the EU and that Montenegro is a key partner.

“You have our full support for the reforms your country is implementing,” Michel wrote on Twitter.

Várhelyi: EU ready to help Montenegro make progress

European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Olivér Várhelyi expressed his support for Montenegro’s economic recovery in order to improve the quality of life of citizens and faster accession to the European Union, Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapić said after a meeting in Brussels.

Enlargement Commissioner said that they discussed Montenegro’s priorities when it comes to EU accession negotiations.

“It is time to move forward, starting with progress in the area of the rule of law. We are ready to help Montenegro make decisive progress towards the EU and with the economic recovery after the pandemic,” Várhelyi wrote on Twitter.

Stoltenberg to Krivokapić: Montenegro promotes stability

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after a meeting with Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapić that Montenegro is a promoter of stability in the Western Balkans.

Stoltenberg said that he had received assurances from Krivokapić that official Podgorica would continue meetings its obligations towards the Alliance. Membership in NATO is good for Montenegro as well as for the Balkans and NATO, he said, adding that it is in Montenegro’s interest to remain strong and safe together.

Krivokapić is reported to have thanked NATO for showing solidarity during the coronavirus pandemic. “If there is no solidarity in crisis situations you lose the basic human trait – being able to say you’re human. That is why I appreciate NATO’s efforts,” he said. Krivokapić was on his first visit to Brussels since he took office.