Kosovo to hold early elections in 40 days

PRISTINA – The Constitutional Court of Kosovo ruled, after the appeal of the Self-Determination Movement, that the vote of MP Etem Arifi, which was crucial for the formation of the Government led by Avdullah Hoti, was invalid due to his previous fraud conviction, reports FoNet. This was also confirmed by the Ambassador of Kosovo to the Unitet States Vlora Çitaku, who announced that early parliamentary elections will be held within 40 days. The opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo welcomed the decision of the Constitutional Court.