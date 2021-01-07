Osmani calls early parliamentary elections in Kosovo for February 14

PRISTINA – Kosovo’s acting president Vjosa Osmani has set February 14 as the date for early parliamentary elections following a decision by the Kosovo top court to annul a parliamentary vote that was held in June to elect a new government, Radio Free Europe reports. “The Election Commission is instructed to take all necessary actions to hold the elections,” Osmani said. She said that it is paramount for this election process to be fair and free to further contribute to the advancement of democracy in the country.

