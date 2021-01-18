EC warns BiH its failure to manage migrant crisis could hurt its EU aspirations

BRUSSELS – The European Commission warned Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday that the unresolved situation regarding the hundreds of migrants stranded in Bosnia’s northwest without adequate accommodation could have a negative impact on the country’s aspiration to join the EU, N1 reported. EU’s Spokesperson Peter Stano said the situation with the migrants at the Lipa camp is unacceptable and urged Bosnian authorities to urgently solve the crisis. “The inability of the authorities to implement decisions and fulfill their obligations negatively affects the image of Bosnia and Herzegovina internationally and could also affect the country’s European aspirations”, Stano told. He reminded that the EU High Representative Josep Borell spoke to the Chairman of Bosnia’s tripartite Presidency, Milorad Dodik, on Monday and reminded him of the country’s international obligations and its responsibilities stemming from its aspirations to join the EU and made it clear that there would be consequences if Bosnia doesn’t meet those demands.