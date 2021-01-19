Energy Community imposes sanctions on BiH

VIENNA – The Energy Community has extended sanctions against Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) for another two years over the country’s failure to comply with the body’s gas and electricity sector regulations, confirmed the Director of the Energy Community Secretariat Janez Kopač. The reason is the failure to comply with the Second Energy Package in the gas sector, the Sulphur in Fuels Directive as well as the Third Package in both electricity and gas. “It is true that sanctions have been imposed on Bosnia and Herzegovina and the state will not be participating in decision-making on the issues of the European Energy Community budget and budget execution for a period of two years, unless it eliminates the violations in question,” said Kopač. It is also stated that, when it comes to petroleum products, out of all of the Energy Community member countries Euro 3 can still be used only in BiH, whereas the European standard is Euro 5.