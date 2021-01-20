Várhelyi urges BiH authorities to swiftly certify Mostar election results

BRUSSELS – EU Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi urged the Bosnian institutions to conclude the counting process of Mostar election ballots and certify the results, N1 reported. “Bosnia and Herzegovina: Elections that took place in Mostar last December, first after 12 years, were a major achievement. It is therefore paramount that the competent institutions conclude their work swiftly so that results can be certified”, he wrote on Twitter. After a 12 year break, Mostar finally held the local elections on December 20, but the results were never announced due to numerous irregularities which had to be resolved and calls for recounts from various parties and coalitions claiming election fraud. The Central Election Commission is still working on resolving all the issues regarding the election.