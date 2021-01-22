EWB SCREENING / Filip Ejdus: Biden will leave leadership in the Western Balkans to Germany

America is coming out of the Donald Trump era, with the burning of the Congress, a violent intrusion and the removal of chairs. Some say that we saw such scenes 20 years ago in Belgrade. Since then, we have taken out the chairs, but we have not brought democracy into the National Assembly. That is what the European Union also says, so last year we were left without a single open chapter. This time, it seems that not only politicians gave up, but also citizens who rolled up their sleeves in front of the Russian and Chinese vaccines. In the new edition of the EWB SCREENING show, we talked with Filip Ejdus from the Faculty of Political Sciences about the foreign policy path of Serbia after vaccination and whether the Balkanization of America is at work.