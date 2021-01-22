Sassoli: The European Parliament will continue to support Albania on its path to the EU

BRUSSELS – European Parliament will continue to back up Albania in its path of European membership, wrote the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli. In a letter to the Albania Speaker of the Assembly Gramoz Ruçi, Sassoli thanked him for the presentation of the Resolution of the Albanian Parliament on the opening of negotiations for Albania’s membership in the EU and the approval of the plan of measures to meet the priorities set by the Council of the European Union. He praised the cooperation between the European Parliament and the Albanian Parliament, among others the cooperation within the EU – Albania Stabilization and Association Parliamentary Committee. “I am convinced that this cooperation will increase progressively in the future”, wrote Sassoli.