EIB appoints Alessandro Bragonzi the new Head of Regional Representation for the Western Balkans

LUXEMBURG – The European Investment Bank (EIB) has appointed Alessandro Bragonzi the new Head of the Regional Representation for the Western Balkans, FoNet reported. He is succeeding Dubravka Nègre, whose mandate ended January 15. “The EIB’s priority is to strengthen economies and healthcare systems while fighting for smart and green recovery. In particular, we ai to scale up renewable energy and energy efficiency, support sustainable transport, increase the availability of social and affordable housing and access to water and help companies in the sectors most impacted by the pandemic”, Bragonzi told. Bragonzi has been with the EIB for 11 years. Prior to this position, he was the EIB’s representative for Albania, responsible for institutional and operational activities of the country, as well as of North Macedonia and Kosovo.