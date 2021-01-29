EWB SCREENING / Raša Nedeljkov: Wider political talks are needed than the election conditions themselves

The government and the opposition in Serbia are waiting for the beginning of the next phase of the inter-party dialogue mediated by the European Parliament. Although they have stated from this institution several times that they are ready to start the dialogue, when it will start is still unknown. In the new edition of the EWB SCREENING show, we talked with the Program Director of the Center for Research, Transparency, and Accountability (CRTA) Raša Nedeljkov about what awaits us in the second round of dialogue and what topics should be discussed.