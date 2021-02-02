Stano: Kosovo should not undermine the European perspective

BRUSSELS – The EU addressed criticism of Kosovo’s plan to open an embassy in Jerusalem as the two countries signed an agreement on establishing diplomatic relations, recalling the bloc’s position on the issue in line with a UN Security Council resolution, KoSSev reported.

EU spokesperson Peter Stano said that the EU position is exactly the same as it was when this question was asked last year after the signing of the agreement between Kosovo and the Trump administration on September 4.

„The EU’s position on the relocation of embassies in Jerusalem is clear. All embassies of the EU Member States, as well as the EU Delegation to Israel, are located in Tel Aviv“, Stano told.

He underlined that Kosovo, through this, is undermining its path towards EU integration.

„Kosovo has identified EU integration as its strategic priority. The EU expects Kosovo to act in accordance with this commitment so that its European perspective is not undermined“, Stano emphasized.

Kosovo Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj Stubla and her Israeli counterpart Gabriel Ashkenazi signed on Monday to establish diplomatic ties via video link due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The signing ceremony was held in Pristina and Jerusalem, while the documents would be exchanged later.

Israel recognised Kosovo’s independence on September 4, during the White House meeting chaired by the then US President Donald Trump and participated by Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti.

Kosovo’s first ambassador to Israel will be Ines Demiri.