Xhaçka: This is the year of hope for the European integration of Albania and North Macedonia

TIRANA – At a joint press conference with the Foreign Affairs Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, who is on an official visit to Albania, the Albanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Olta Xhaçka stated that 2021 is the year of hope for the European integration of Albania and North Macedonia, N1 reports. She added that she is looking forward to negotiations between the two countries and the EU, and pointed out that both countries worked hard to meet the conditions. “Further delay of that process would be disappointing for the two countries, but also for the region,” said Xhaçka. The Albanian Foreign Minister stressed that it would be unfortunate if there were again disappointments due to the subjective or political thinking of the member states, at a time when the objective and technical assessment and the decision made by the Council in March were positive. “Secondly, the stability, development and security of our region are inextricably linked to the European perspective,” said Xhaçka.