Borrell and Várhelyi: EU expects the new authorities in Kosovo to constructively engage in the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue

BRUSSELS – EU High Representative Josep Borrell and EU Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi issued a joint statement on the early legislative elections in Kosovo saying that the EU expects the new authorities in Pristina to engage constructively with a view to a continuation of the meetings of the EU-facilitated Dialogue and seize the opportunity in front of them to reach a comprehensive agreement. “Pending the certification of the final results, we look forward to the formation of the new Assembly and government as well as the election of a new President. The EU has deployed an Electoral Expert Mission (EEM) which will remain in Kosovo to follow the post-electoral procedures as well and issue recommendations”, wrote Borrell and Várhelyi. They added that the EU will continue to engage with the authorities, with a view to supporting Kosovo in achieving tangible progress on its European path. “This will require Kosovo to advance on reforms, guided by the Stabilisation and Association Agreement and the European Reform Agenda, as well as on regional cooperation”, they concluded.