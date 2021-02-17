EWB SCREENING / Sofija Mandić: There is no area in which we have backslide more than in the judiciary

We have been waiting for constitutional changes for almost four years. The European Commission protested because the changes are late, professional associations protested because no one heard them when they said that the proposed changes do not guarantee the independence of the judiciary, and the opposition also protested because the National Assembly will decide about changes, in which only representatives of the authorities are sitting. Has the independence of the judiciary become the most expensive phrase in the process of European integration of Serbia, and is the parliamentary rostrum a place where the government deals with judges who think critically about the current regime. In the new edition of the EWB SCREENING show, we are talked with Sofija Mandić from the Judicial Research Center (CEPRIS).