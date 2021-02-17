Lajčák: EU convinced Belgrade, Pristina can normalize relations

BELGRADE – EU is convinced that Belgrade and Pristina can normalize their relations said for daily Danas European Union’s Special Representative for the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčák.

“The European Union is convinced that a comprehensive normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia is absolutely possible,” he said, adding that this is in the interest of both sides, the region and the EU.

Lajčák said that the EU and the United States have a long and productive history of close cooperation in the Western Balkans as well as in the process of normalization between Serbia and Kosovo.

“This cooperation has brought tangible positive results over the past few years and I am frequently in contact with my American colleagues to draw up a joint strategy and activities and we look forward to renewed closer trans-Atlantic cooperation,” he said.

According to him, the EU is prepared to continue the dialogue.

“The EU message is clear: We are prepared to continue the (Belgrade-Pristina) dialogue where we left it in December as soon as the new Kosovo government takes office The EU has clearly said that the dialogue is the only way to go on the European path of Serbia and Kosovo. Continuing the dialogue without delay is in everyone’s interest,” Lajčák said.