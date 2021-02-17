Slovenia is planning to organise a summit on the Western Balkans during its EU presidency

LJUBLJANA – The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia Anže Logar announced that his country will organize a summit on the Western Balkans in order to revive the process of enlargement of the EU to the countries of the region, when Slovenia takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union in the second half of the year, N1 reports. According to Logar, people in the Western Balkans want to reach the standard of living that the EU has. “If the EU can offer it to them, they will accept it. If other great powers promise them that, they will follow them. That is why it is up to us to take the lead,” Logar said, as reported by the Euractive Serbia portal. Logar expressed satisfaction that the current European Commission also has a Commissioner for Enlargement and that it overlooked the financial instruments for investing in the Western Balkans.