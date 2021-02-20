EWB SCREENING / Miroslav Lajčák: There are no deadlines for reaching an agreement between Serbia and Kosovo

Negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina are in their tenth year. Not much has been agreed, much less implemented. The politicians who led the dialogue no longer believe in the success of the dialogue, nor do the citizens of Serbia and Kosovo. And it seems that the EU has lost hope as well, because since last year’s announcements that an agreement will be reached in a few months, now it has come to that that the two sides should not be rushed. What is an acceptable solution for Brussels and will the victory of Albin Kurti in Kosovo further complicate the already complicated talks between Belgrade and Pristina? In the new edition of the EWB SCREENING show, we talked about this with the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák.