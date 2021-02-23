BRUSSELS – European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) adopted the report on Kosovo by the rapporteur of the European Parliament Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, on Tuesday, February 23.

Some of the key objections found in the report are the lack of results of reforms, inefficient fight against corruption, politically influenced judiciary, non-transparent funding of political parties, widespread disinformation about the EU, endangered media freedom, attacks on journalists and lack of freedom of expression, N1 reports.

The report also called for the formation the Community of Serb Municipalities, as well as a team for the dialogue. Earlier, the draft report emphasized that the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo is a priority and a precondition for EU accession, and the parties were called upon to implement the previous agreements “in a timely manner and in good faith,” as Radio Free Europe reported.

The agreed amendments to the report, of which there were 289, also state that the European Parliament condemns the “non-recognition” campaign that Serbia is conducting against Kosovo, which led to several states withdrawing their recognition. It also called on the remaining five EU member states to recognize Kosovo’s independence, stressing that recognition would be “useful for normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia”.

MEPs welcomed Kosovo’s continued and strong commitment to advancing on its European path as well as the strong support for European integration among Kosovo’s population.

The rapporteur Viola von Cramon-Taubadel said that these result shows that the majority of the European Parliament does support Kosovo in its European path.

“We clearly see the potential of this country also for the European Union. But there is still a lot of work ahead in Kosovo. First of all, we need political stability to implement all the necessary reforms. However, we are aware that we all have to do our homework: Therefore, the majority of the Committee called the Council to finally adopt the visa-free regime for the citizens of Kosovo,” said Viola von Cramon-Taubadel.

The report was adopted by 50 votes for, 10 against and 9 abstentions. The members of the European Parliament will also discuss about it at the mini-plenary session scheduled for March 24 and 25.