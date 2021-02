BELGRADE – Albin Kurti’s recent victory in Kosovo’s snap parliamentary elections has brought with it a number of questions. What are the consequences of the elections on the political life in Kosovo, what are the expectations from the new government, what can Serbs in Kosovo hope for, but also what will the continuation of the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue look like, we asked the project manager of the New Social Initiative Milica Andrić Rakić in the new edition of EWB SCREENING.