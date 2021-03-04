Central Election Commission of Kosovo: Self-Determination Movement winner of early parliamentary elections

PRISTINA – The Central Election Commission of Kosovo (CIK) announced today the final results of the parliamentary elections, according to which Albin Kurt’s Self-Determination Movement won 58 out of a total of 120 seats in the Assembly of Kosovo, FoNet reports. The Democratic Party of Kosovo will be represented with 19 deputies in the Assembly, the Democratic League of Kosovo won 15 seats, and the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo won eight. The Serb list won all ten seats in the Kosovo Assembly guaranteed to the Serb community. According to the Constitution of Kosovo, ten more seats are guaranteed for other minority communities living in Kosovo. After CIK confirms the final election results, a new, eighth in a row, convocation of the Assembly must be constituted within 30 days. Kosovo could get a new parliamentary composition in March, according to RFE / RL.