Stano: It is time to bring the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue to a successful end

BRUSSELS – EU spokesperson Peter Stano said today, on the occasion of 10 years since the beginning of the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, that after 10 years it is time to take a step forward in the dialogue and bring the process to a successful end, FoNet reports. He said at the press conference that that is why it is being worked on an agreement, that EU members expect the dialogue to continue soon and that both sides will contribute to a successful conclusion. He pointed out that the main goal of normalizing relations between Belgrade and Pristina is to reach a comprehensive legally binding agreement that contributes to regional stability and is acceptable to both sides, and that both sides know what is possible and what is not. Stano said that political leaders in the region should set an example by showing mutual trust and the principle of cooperation, as well as other EU values, and that everyone in the Western Balkans should build constructive and cooperative relations, implement reforms and progress on the European path, and that this also applies to the new government of Kosovo.